RCSD: Suspect sought in storage facility burglary

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect who burglarized a storage facility in Richland County earlier this month.

On Sept. 4 at 1600 Browning Road, he suspect broke into the location and stole several items from within. The suspect broke out the front window of the location to gain entry.

The sheriff's department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident may call, email or text Crimestoppers to receive up to a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

