PHOTOS: West Cola PD searching for robbery suspect spotted in Gamecocks hat

The West Columbia Police Department needs your help locating a man that robbed the Circle K located at 2308 Augusta Rd. in West Columbia.

The armed robbery occurred on Sept. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. The suspect entered the business wearing a black in color Gamecock hat, white t-shirt with a black in color shirt around his shoulder, black in color pants with an Air Jordan logo on the left thigh and white and red Nike shoes.

The suspect presented a black in color handgun to the store clerk demanding money from the register. The suspect took approximately $100 in cash. The suspect then fled on foot towards Leaphart Road.

Anyone who knows him or has information about his location please dial 911 or call the West Columbia Police Department at (803)-794-0721. You can also call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

For additional information, contact Asst. Chief Scott Morrison at (803)-939-3187.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.