Former state trooper, speeding in his patrol car, charged with reckless homicide in July collision

A former state trooper has been charged with reckless homicide following the death of a man following a 2-vehicle collision in earlier this summer.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested Brandon Norton, 28, on Wednesday. Norton has been charged with reckless homicide following a July 13 collision at Heyward Brockington and Monticello Roads.

Norton, who was employed with the Department of Public Safety as a state trooper, was traveling at 80 mph in a 40 mph zone and disregarded a stop sign when he collided with a minivan while in his patrol car.

The 77-year old female driver was transported to Palmetto Health Richland and released three days later; her passenger, 81-year-old Rigba Wolfe, was transported and died 37 days later, on Aug. 18.

The sheriff's department says no blue lights or sirens were operating prior to the collision. A DPS spokesperson says Norton was responding to a call of another collision at the time of the accident.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts stated that Rigba died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

This investigation is ongoing; Norton has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and received a $50,000 bond.

DPS also released a statement, saying:

Brandon D. Norton was employed with the South Carolina Highway Patrol from July 15, 2016 until August 13, 2017, when he resigned. He worked in Troop 1/Richland County. This matter is currently under investigation by the SCDPS Office of Professional Responsibility. Questions regarding the criminal investigation should be referred to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

