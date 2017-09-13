House panel will discuss report documenting troubles ahead for V.C. Summer project

A House panel created in the wake of the V.C. Summer project suspension will meet again Friday to talk further on the state's response to the issue.

The House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee, a group of 19 House members from various parts of the state, will discuss the recent release of the Bechtel report, a document put together by an outside project management company.

That report, released in March 2016, said the V.C. Summer project was in trouble and changes needed to be made before it was too late.

Executives from SCANA and Santee Cooper will be present to discuss the project and the report.

The panel will meet Friday at 10 a.m. in the Blatt Building.

