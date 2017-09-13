Lexington man accused of shooting at 2 men he'd just met

A Lexington man is accused of shooting at two men whom he'd met earlier in the evening and invited to his house.

Kyle Obara, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“Based on information detectives gathered at the scene and during interviews with witnesses, the suspect met the two men Saturday night at a store near his house and invited them over,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “An argument broke out that led the suspect to shoot at the victims as they left his home.”

The men were not injured.

When deputies arrived at his house on Weaver Drive Sunday morning, Sheriff Koon said they could not make contact with Obara, so the SWAT team was called. For nearly four hours, negotiators tried to reach Obara before the SWAT team entered the home and arrested him.

Obara is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after bond was denied at a hearing Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.