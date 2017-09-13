HP works multiple accidents as Irma evacuees head back home

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that happened on Interstate 26 eastbound near mile marker 168.

That accident is about 2 miles away from the Savannah-Florence exit to Intestate 95 -- a major thoroughfare as evacuees from the Lowcountry, Georgia, and Florida attempt to return home after Hurricane Irma.

Lanes were closed off while crews worked to clear that collision. A helicopter was even seen landing at the scene.

Orangeburg: ?? just landed on I-26. Interstate eastbound @168mm will closed until it takes back off. ???????? #Collision pic.twitter.com/fSbKEmHiow — Trooper Bob_SCHP (@TrooperBob_SCHP) September 13, 2017

Officials say a tow truck also arrived to tow the overturned vehicle.

Investigators also had to deal with a fire on I-26 near mile marker 99 following an accident. No word on any injuries.

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials are urging patience due to higher traffic than normal.

