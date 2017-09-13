Alito, Sotomayor make separate visits to South Carolina

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Two of the nation's top jurists are making stops in South Carolina this week.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito is to be in Columbia on Thursday for the dedication of the new building for the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Clemson University says Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor is visiting its campus Thursday for a moderated question-and-answer session with students.

Alito has been on the high court since 2006 and is considered one of its more conservative members. Sotomayor joined him in 2009 and is among the court's liberal justices.

The U.S. Supreme Court resumes session October 2.

