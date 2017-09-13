Ben Tanner leaving WIS after nearly 20 years

After nearly 20 years, First Alert Meteorologist Ben Tanner is leaving WIS for new opportunities.

“For the past two decades, I have considered WIS and the greater Midlands community my extended family,” Tanner said. “WIS viewers and my co-workers are friends, mentors and supporters. It’s been an honor to be in living rooms across the Midlands and a part of so many lives during news and weather-related events.”

“Although working at WIS has been incredibly rewarding, I am looking forward to this next chapter in my life and pursuing new opportunities and challenges,” Tanner said. "While I will be leaving the WIS family, the Midlands is my home and I plan to continue to be an integral part of our community.”

“I couldn’t be happier for Ben, "WIS-TV News Director Mark Little said. "He’s taking a leap of faith and embarking on a new adventure. WIS-TV is definitely better because of Ben’s influence during his time here.”

Tanner is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist and holds seals of approval from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. He joined WIS-TV in October of 1998 and quickly became a favorite of viewers from across the Midlands as he gave personalized forecasts for “Granny.” While at WIS he won two regional Emmy awards and was voted favorite weathercaster in numerous Midlands’ “Best of” surveys for more than a decade.

“For twenty years Ben has kept the Midlands safe during severe weather, told us how to dress our kids for school, and told us what to expect every day from mother nature,” WIS Vice President and General Manager Lyle Schulze said. “While we will miss Ben here at WIS, we are happy for him to embark on his new career.”

Ben’s last day at WIS will be September 14th. We wish him all the best!

