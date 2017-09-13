Suit wants $9B refund from SCANA, Santee Cooper for failed 'cash cow' nuke plant project

A pair of SCANA and Santee Cooper customers have filed a class action lawsuit against both companies following the failure and end of the V.C. Summer nuclear reactors project in Fairfield County.

Referring to it repeatedly as a "fictitious project," the complaints -- on behalf of over 1,000,000 ratepayers -- allege SCANA and Santee Cooper "illegally" took money and conspired against ratepayers' property rights despite knowing the "cash cow" project was doomed to fail for several years.

"In furtherance of this conspiracy, Defendants charged money for nothing," the suit said. "In other words, Defendants charged, and Plaintiffs paid, for the construction of a fictitious project thereby allowing Defendants to hide their misdeeds and take Plaintiffs' monies."

The suit is essentially demanding a $9 billion refund from both companies after the project was shut down.

This suit is the second of its kind filed against the companies in recent weeks.

An investigation on the project's failure continues.

