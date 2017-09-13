Teen found wandering in Orangeburg has been identified

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says parents have identified a teen found wandering Wednesday morning.

The department posted a photo of the boy, who appears to be about 13 years old, on its Facebook page:

"We need your help to identify this juvenile. He appears to be approximately 13 years old. He was found wandering off Chestnut and Old Riley St. He is unable to communicate and we need your help to identify him. Please call ODPS dispatch at 803 534 2812 with any information."

About an hour later, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety told WIS the teen's parents came forward and identify him. Investigators are looking into the incident.

