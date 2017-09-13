Feeling like summer the next few days

High pressure moves in for the next several days giving us more sun over time. Temperatures will warm to the lower 90s by the weekend.

A quick-moving disturbance could move into the Midlands by late afternoon giving us a few showers -- if it holds together. Otherwise, great late-summer weather coming our way.



Forecast:



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of showers by late afternoon. Highs middle 80s



Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm. Highs upper 80s



Friday – Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm, highs upper 80s to lower 90s.



Tropics:



Hurricane Jose remain over the Atlantic. As of this morning the storm has wind speeds at 75mph, moving SE 9mph. Not much change in strength is expected during the next 48 hours. We will keep an eye on this storm, however, at this time the US coast does not seem to be threatened.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.