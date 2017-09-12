SC insurance companies processing hundreds of claims due to Irma

A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Workers in the South Carolina's insurance industry are having a busy week in the wake of the damage left by Irma.More >>
Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.More >>
The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to maintain its restrictive policy on refugees.More >>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
After battling cancer for three years, Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out to a 10-year-old and his family giving him a wish to go anywhere he wanted.More >>
