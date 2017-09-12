SC insurance companies processing hundreds of claims due to Irma

Workers in the South Carolina's insurance industry are having a busy week in the wake of the damage left by Irma.



Several claims adjusters were already at work in parts of the Midlands Tuesday surveying damages from the storm.



Officials with Farm Bureau Insurance say so far their company has received more than 200 claims. They say they have seen a lot of damage due to downed trees and some roofs that were left stripped due to high winds.



Officials say in navigating the insurance process the best thing that property owners can do is be prepared when adjusters visit. That includes doing

the best you can to document any damages.



"Be sure to save any receipts you're gonna want to pass those along to your adjustor,” said Susan Merrill, who is the spokesperson for Farm Bureau Insurance. “Be sure to take photographs, take video around your home if there's damaged you know personal belongings...before you throw anything away or repair anything, make sure you take photos and document that."



One other tip from insurance advisers is to be cautious of scams that can follow major storms. They say if you conduct repairs on your home always be sure to go with a reputable contractors in your area and do not pay in cash for work that has not been completed.

