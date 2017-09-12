WATCH: Irma evacuee in SC wins big on 'Live! with Kelly and Ryan'

A South Carolina woman who fled her home in Bluffton and stayed in Columbia during the evacuation of coastal counties did have a bit of good luck on a popular daytime TV show. (Source: Live! With Kelly and Ryan)

The caller, Lois of Bluffton, SC was called by LIVE! hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during a segment called "Travel Trivia."

The hosts asked a general question before Lois told them she evacuated to Columbia after the threat of then-Hurricane Irma.

She also told the hosts that traveling with her was a 93-year-old and an 87-year-old, but the hotel they were staying at also lost power. She said her traveling has not allowed her to watch the show.

"I feel goodness coming," Seacrest said. "I think something good is about to happen here."

She had to guess the answer to a question of an episode last week - and she got it right! She was celebrated with a standing ovation by the audience and two genuinely happy hosts.

Lois began to cry through thankful tears and asked the audience to pray for the other evacuees.

You can watch the full video here.

