2 shot in scheme to frame man for retaliation plot

Sumter police say two apartment workers were shot last week in a plot to frame another man as retaliation, but the true suspect has been arrested.

Sumter PD says Andrew Jeremiah Tiller, 18, was charged with two counts of attempted murder on Monday after confessing that he shot two Harmony Court apartments maintenance on Sept. 8.

According to reports, Tiller tried to lure a local peddler near Harmony Court before driving a short distance to the apartment complex. Two maintenance men there were outside reviewing their work orders at about 11 a.m. Friday when a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up in the parking lot.

A masked man then got out of the vehicle, demanded money and began firing a handgun before the victims were able to respond. Officers were later able to locate the vehicle and link Tiller to the shooting.

Neither of them had any involvement with Tiller or the man he intended to frame. Tiller is also charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was released Tuesday from the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on a $37,500 bond. He is required to wear an ankle monitor during his release.

One victim, a 56-year-old Sumter County man, was released from a Columbia hospital over the weekend. He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body that is considered inoperable after a bullet lodged near his spine.

The second victim, 51, also of Sumter County, remains in a Columbia area hospital and is expected to be released soon after suffering a gunshot wound which left a bullet fragment near his heart.

Both men are described as hard workers and are well-liked in the Harmony Court community.

