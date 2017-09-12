Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

Why do you ask? Because women from across the country are showing their intense interest in the three handsome men sworn to protect and serve in the picture.

The post later went viral and was edited to reflect back on the comments that "made our chief blush."

Some of the comments include:

"This pic is exactly why your grandmother always told you to wear clean underwear in case you're in an accident."

"But who will protect these guys from an impending Cougar attack? #thesecomments"

"So I was gonna say something inappropriate, then I checked the comments, it's been covered. I <3 GPD."

"Haha! These thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench! Thanks for the laughs Gville! #LoveMyHome #ImNotDisagreeing #GvillesFinest #LITERALLY"

"The hunkapotumus is a rare, elusive and mythical creature. Here we are lucky to see 3 huddled together in the wake of Hurricane Irma. I'm a well trained hunkapotumus handler. Send them my way and they will be well taken care of. Seriously though...??????."

The update included:

We are dying with the comments. You've actually made our chief blush with some of them. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill has also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your "incident" There will be a calendar.

Thank you all for the hilarious comments...they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida.

