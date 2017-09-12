SCE&G on the move to restore power to customers still in the dark

Utility repair crews have made major progress restoring power since Irma slashed through the Palmetto State.

Since Monday, two-thirds of SCE&G customers who lost power have their lights back on.

Compared to Florida, the Savannah area and the Lowcountry, we fared pretty well in the Midlands. Around 50,000 in our area who lost power Monday, but it's back now for more than 60 percent of those customers.

At the peak of the outages Monday afternoon, SCE&G had 155,000 powerless customers -- 66 percent in Charleston and Beaufort counties alone.

In some spots like Five Points, the power problem was compounded by other factors. Near Laurens and Greene, a huge tree toppled over and ripped down multiple utility lines--at least one charged as it hit the ground and posed an immediate danger. That tree also smashed a couple of cars. Fortunately, no one inside or injured when the tree tipped over.

But SCE&G said Tuesday that two of its line workers were hurt trying to respond to such situations.

The company also saying it could take two to three days to fully restore power to the Midlands -- maybe until the end of the week to do the same in the Lowcountry.

