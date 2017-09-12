WIS, Alpha Media and Red Cross team up for hurricane relief

In the span of just a couple weeks, two hurricanes caused enormous damage to two regions of the United States.

WIS, Alpha Media and the American Red Cross are teaming up to raise money for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

If you'd like to donate, you can call the WIS Phone Bank at 803-758-1020 anytime between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13.

Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area in late August, causing wind damage and devastating flooding for several days.

Irma crossed over the Florida Keys and into the Florida peninsula before making its way into South Georgia. South Carolina experienced widespread damage and flooding across the state.

Damage estimates for Hurricane Harvey are between $150 and $180 billion. Irma damages could reach $100 billion.

Thank you!

