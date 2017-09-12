SC highways, interstates busier as Irma evacuees head back home

South Carolina roads are busier than normal as thousands of evacuees are heading back to the Lowcountry, Georgia, and Florida.

On Interstate 26, 77, and 95, motorists are experiencing spots of heavy traffic throughout the day.

I-26 eastbound was a spot of particular concern for many evacuees attempting to leave the Palmetto State after the scourge of Hurricane Irma left the southeast.

Traffic was at a standstill at most spots with Florida license plates just about everywhere you looked.

We caught up with a few of those evacuees at a rest stop in Calhoun County as they traveled back to a tattered Sunshine State.

“Well, I talked to three or four of my friends, and there’s a mess down there," Florida resident Charlie Scheffer said. "There’s just stuff torn up everywhere from what they tell me. A good seafood place out on the water – on the river – is just torn to pieces, they told me.”

During this mass migration, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is preaching patience. The peak of congestion will likely happen between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highway Patrol also pointed out another tip the maps on your phone or good old fashioned paper maps can show you other roads besides the interstate. Just don’t let that distract you while on the road.

