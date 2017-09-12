U-Haul offering free storage for hurricane victims

A well-known storage facility is offering help to those who were affected by the flooding from Hurricane Irma.

U-Haul companies across the state are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box storage container usage. The company has made seven facilities across four cities available for assistance. Here is a list of locations:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro

3363 Wrightsboro Road

Augusta, GA 30909

(706) 738-6463

U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.

584 King St.

Charleston, SC 29403

(843) 723-1605

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes

125 Decker Park Road

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 699-9397

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road

1003 Zimalcrest Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 731-0067

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road

156 Jamil Road

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 798-6184

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.

2155 Credit Union Lane

North Charleston, SC 29406

(843) 572-1140

U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester

8222 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29418

(843) 552-3361

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recoveries like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is modernizing the moving industry by offering self-service and live to verify technology to enhance customer and community safety. This technology allows for the self-pick-up and self-return of U-Haul trucks to be done entirely by smartphone at any hour – day or night. Membership is free once customers create an account on uhaul.com.

