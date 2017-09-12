A 'whispering' butterfly can shout loudly about ovarian cancer

Butterflies will fill the air at the SC State House Thursday, Sept. 21 as the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina holds its annual "Whispers" Butterfly Release to promote awareness of the whispering symptoms of ovarian cancer.

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Cherie Nettles is a board member of the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC and says those silent wings of a butterfly can tell a lot. She explains the symptoms are vague and ambiguous but can “shout” to women that something is wrong and their warnings need to be heeded.

She encourages women to know their bodies so they know when something is not right. Ovarian cancer is called "the disease that whispers," because women may not recognize the symptoms that signal the onset. It is one of the deadliest cancers among women, often detected too late to be cured.

If detected early, ovarian cancer has a 95 percent five-year survival rate. The survival rate d rops below 25 percent for five-year survival for those who are in stage 3 and 5 percent for those diagnosed in stage 4. Ovarian cancer is never detected through pap smear examinations.

Participants will release over 500 butterflies in memory or in honor of a relative or friend who has been affected by ovarian cancer and other female-related cancers.

Every year more than 20,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and of those, more than 14,000 will lose their lives. One in 71 women will develop some form of ovarian cancer in her lifetime.

Proceeds from the event help further the organization's mission of educating women in the Midlands about ovarian cancer. For more information, visit

www.ovariancancermidlands.org or call 803-608-5391.

Dawndy Mercer Plank emcees the event yearly and is proud to stand with others in the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina to educate women on the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.