A 'whispering' butterfly can shout loudly about ovarian cancer

To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
South Carolina roads are busier than normal as thousands of evacuees are heading back to the Lowcountry, Georgia, and Florida.More >>
As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
A well-known storage facility is offering help to those who were affected by the flooding from Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>
Butterflies will fill the air at the SC State House Thursday, September 21 as the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina holds its annual "Whispers" Butterfly Release to promote awareness of the whispering symptoms of ovarian cancer.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
The Sumter County Coroner's Office says a 54-year-old was killed from carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The City of Columbia says one of their own was one of the people who died responding to a downed tree in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irma.More >>