Deebo for Heisman? QB Jake Bentley says electrifying receiver 'definitely' should be contender

The 2-3 day hearing will take place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati.
LSU relied on its powerful rushing attack and speed on defense to get a dominant 45-10 win over Chattanooga in the Tigers' home opener Saturday night in Death Valley.
A pair of touchdowns from Deebo Samuel and Hayden Hurst each would be enough to lift South Carolina past Missouri 31-13 for their second win this year.
After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.
LSU will now air on the SEC Network and Florida's game against Northern Colorado will kickoff at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.
