Deebo for Heisman? QB Jake Bentley says electrifying receiver 'definitely' should be contender

For the last two weeks, South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel has torched opposing special teams units for a pair of 97-yard kickoff returns.

The returns have essentially made the junior must-see TV for fans watching the Gamecocks play. Even his teammates know what Samuel brings to the table when he gets the ball in his hands and they enjoy watching him work on the field.

“Everybody wants to see [Deebo’s returns] because we know what we’ve got back there returning the ball,” said Gamecocks defensive back and punt returner Chris Lammons.

Just before the end of Saturday’s contest against Missouri, Mike Golic, Jr. said that Samuel should be a contender for the Heisman Trophy. Since then, the buzz about the former Chapman product winning the most prestigious prize in college football has increased and many people believe he should be a contender for the Heisman.

“I definitely think so,” Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley said. “You see just how he changes the game by himself. If one man can change the game that much, I definitely think he deserves to be on that list and getting national attention because he’s just a dynamic player and just an explosive player to have on our team.

Heisman ranker:

1) Lamar Jackson

1b) Baker Mayfield

3) Josh Rosen

4) Saquon Barkley

5) Deebo Samuel — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) September 11, 2017

How is Deebo Samuel not being mentioned in the Heisman race? What else must he do? Cook breakfast? — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 10, 2017

There may be a ton of talk pushing for Samuel to head to New York at the end of the season. It’s not something Deebo is too concerned about at this point.

“I don’t pay that much attention,” Samuel said. “I just go out there and play the game.”

Samuel was recently named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. It’s the second time he’s won the award in as many weeks after his return against the Tigers.

Carolina’s new record holder for most career kickoffs returned for touchdowns will try to add to that total on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium when the Gamecocks host Kentucky at 7 p.m.

