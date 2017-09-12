City forestry worker killed responding to downed tree after Tropical Storm Irma

The City of Columbia says one of their own was one of the people who died responding to a downed tree in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irma.

According to city officials, Assistant Superintendent Arthur D. Strudwick was killed in a car accident on Monday night.

Strudwick worked with the Forestry and Beautification Division of the Public Works Department.

"Arthur was a wonderful employee who always maintained a positive attitude and cooperative spirit," City Manager Teresa Wilson said in a statement. "He will be missed by his co-workers and colleagues at the City of Columbia. Everyone is deeply saddened by this devastating loss. Grief counselors are assisting staff."

Due to Arthur's death, flags at city buildings will be flown at half-staff.

