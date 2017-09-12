Man, 54, killed after leaving generator running inside Midlands home

The Sumter County Coroner's Office says a 54-year-old was killed from carbon dioxide poisoning.

The Coroner's Office says William McBride was found dead in his residence, which only had one window cracked open.

McBride, according to the Coroner's Office, had a generator inside his home and was running it with several appliances attached to it.

The Coroner's Office says it's important to never leave a generator running inside your home due to the threat of carbon monoxide.

Thousands of state residents were without power as a result of Tropical Storm Irma's powerful winds and heavy rain.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.