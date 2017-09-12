LIVE: McMaster lifts evacuation orders on barrier islands ahead of 10 a.m. news conference

South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to continue the discussion on the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irma.

Details remain limited, but Gov. Henry McMaster said on twitter that he is lifting all evacuation orders for the barrier islands as of 9:15 a.m.

