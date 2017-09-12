SCE&G set to discuss power outages at news conference

Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>
As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Officials says federal agencies have inadvertently issued interim security passes to criminals while dealing with a backlog of 700,000 security clearance reviews.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
Xavier "X" Atencio, an animator behind Disney movies including "Pinocchio" and "Imagineer" behind theme-park rides including "Pirates of the Caribbean," has died.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's deputies want to talk to a woman who flagged them down Monday as they continue to search for a man who pointed a gun at them.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
For the thousands of customers without power in South Carolina in the wake of Irma, help is on the way.More >>
South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to continue the discussion on the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
