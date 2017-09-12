SCE&G set to discuss power outages at news conference - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCE&G set to discuss power outages at news conference

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Utility workers have been at it around the clock in an attempt to restore power to thousands of state residents after Tropical Storm Irma hit South Carolina. (Source: Lexi Youngblood) Utility workers have been at it around the clock in an attempt to restore power to thousands of state residents after Tropical Storm Irma hit South Carolina. (Source: Lexi Youngblood)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Electric and Gas officials will be holding a news conference on Tuesday as state customers begin to dry out from the effects of Hurricane Irma.

That news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. as thousands of power customers remain without electricity following the storm that packed walloping winds and heavy rains to South Carolina on Monday.

SCE&G is expected to discuss how they plan to move forward on restoring access to those customers.

RELATED: See SCE&G's outage map for more information.

We'll stream that news conference online and through your mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly