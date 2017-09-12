SCE&G set to discuss power outages at news conference

Utility workers have been at it around the clock in an attempt to restore power to thousands of state residents after Tropical Storm Irma hit South Carolina. (Source: Lexi Youngblood)

South Carolina Electric and Gas officials will be holding a news conference on Tuesday as state customers begin to dry out from the effects of Hurricane Irma.

That news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. as thousands of power customers remain without electricity following the storm that packed walloping winds and heavy rains to South Carolina on Monday.

SCE&G is expected to discuss how they plan to move forward on restoring access to those customers.

We'll stream that news conference online and through your mobile device.

