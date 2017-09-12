Rocky Creek Elementary closed Tuesday due to power outage

Lexington School District One says Rocky Creek Elementary School is closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

The district also says the entrance to the school is blocked and it could take some time for power to be restored.

Click here for a link to closings, cancellations and delays.

All meetings or events scheduled for the afternoon or evening at RCES are also canceled.

The district will update RCES parents and staff with any additional information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.