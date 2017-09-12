Rocky Creek Elementary closed Tuesday due to power outage

The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
Officials says federal agencies have inadvertently issued interim security passes to criminals while dealing with a backlog of 700,000 security clearance reviews.More >>
As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Xavier "X" Atencio, an animator behind Disney movies including "Pinocchio" and "Imagineer" behind theme-park rides including "Pirates of the Caribbean," has died.More >>
For the thousands of customers without power in South Carolina in the wake of Irma, help is on the way.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Lexington School District One says Rocky Creek Elementary School is closed Tuesday due to a power outage.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passed through the Midlands, high winds caused widespread power outages, downed trees, and structure damage Monday.More >>
