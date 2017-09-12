Power out? Help is on the way

Midlands residents should be prepared for power outages as the remnants of Hurricane Irma slide into the Southeast.

Is your power out? Here's where you can find outage information

As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passed through the Midlands, high winds caused widespread power outages, downed trees, and structure damage Monday.

Crews from Arkansas headed to SC to assist the Electric Cooperatives restore power (Source: ECSC)

For the thousands of customers without power in South Carolina in the wake of Irma, help is on the way.

A convoy of utility trucks and line workers is headed to South Carolina from Arkansas to help the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina restore power to the nearly 50,000 customers who lost service due to Irma Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, the Electric Cooperatives report about 49,900 outages in the state's 46 counties. Most of the outages were in the area between the Savannah River to Columbia and from Charleston to Spartanburg. Click here to see the outage map.

SCE&G reports about 62,000 customers without power Tuesday morning. Click here for a map of SCE&G outages.

Duke Energy says about 101,00 customers are without service in South Carolina. Click here for a map of Duke Energy outages.

Rain and wind, especially wind gusts, caused the most damage to the power system.

More than 100 Arkansas line workers formed a convoy Monday headed to South Carolina to help with power system repairs. They will join at least 200 more from other states who will be traveling to the state. Crews will arrive in the damaged areas from North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday.

