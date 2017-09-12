CPD investigating robbery at Garners Ferry Rd. gas station

The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
For the thousands of customers without power in South Carolina in the wake of Irma, help is on the way.More >>
For the thousands of customers without power in South Carolina in the wake of Irma, help is on the way.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Overnight rain from the remnants of Tropical Depression Irma caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Alert Tuesday morning.More >>
Overnight rain from the remnants of Tropical Depression Irma caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Alert Tuesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police are looking for an armed robber who held up a gas station on Garners Ferry Road late Monday.More >>
Columbia Police are looking for an armed robber who held up a gas station on Garners Ferry Road late Monday.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passed through the Midlands, high winds caused widespread power outages, downed trees, and structure damage Monday.More >>
As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passed through the Midlands, high winds caused widespread power outages, downed trees, and structure damage Monday.More >>
The suspicious man who pointed a gun at a Lexington County deputy has ended for the evening, but he remains sought by deputies.More >>
The suspicious man who pointed a gun at a Lexington County deputy has ended for the evening, but he remains sought by deputies.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the track of Tropical Depression Irma after the storm slammed into the southwest Florida coast.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the track of Tropical Depression Irma after the storm slammed into the southwest Florida coast.More >>