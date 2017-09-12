CPD investigating robbery at Garners Ferry Rd. gas station

Columbia Police are looking for an armed robber who held up a gas station on Garners Ferry Road late Monday.

Police sent this tweet just before midnight Monday:

#CPD armed robbery investigation at 7467 Garners Ferry Rd. No reported injuries. More info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/CLWLlczPi4 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 12, 2017

The robbery occurred at the Spinx gas station across the street from Chick-Fil-A. No other information was released.

If you know anything that could help officers make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers

