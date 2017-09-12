Flash flood warnings issued due to overnight rain

Overnight rain from the remnants of Tropical Depression Irma caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Alert Tuesday morning.

The first Flash Flood Warning was issued just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The warning is in effect until 4:15 a.m.

Rain from what's left of Hurricane Irma passed through the Midlands Monday into Tuesday morning. Heavy downpours started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Additional rainfall amounts of one inch are possible in the warned area.

According to the National Weather Service alert: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes the areas of Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of USC along the creek, intersection at Pickens and Blossom, intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

