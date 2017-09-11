Parts of Beaufort took a beating from Irma but will keep on ticking, residents say

Tropical Storm Irma left Beaufort with damage in some spots and without power in many others. (Source: Chad Mills/WIS)

Irma packed a punch for South Carolina Low Country, including Beaufort. Tropical Storm Irma left Beaufort with damage in some spots and without power in many others.

At Beaufort's Waterfront Park, Tropical Storm Irma left her mark by submerging this popular spot. At least three or four feet of water in some of the spots along the city's sea wall.

A sight everyone agreed they'd never seen before. Some paddle-boarded there and through a nearby bar, Hemingway's, where a crowd of mostly locals rode out the storm and had fun doing it.

“You’ve got a lot of people that had cabin fever," Beaufort native Mike Sutton said. "They got the word real quick, and they came down, and I think they’re having a great time.”

Down on Bay Street, Beaufort's Point neighborhood wasn't unscathed.

“This is worse than actually Hurricane Matthew last year, so this is the worst flooding that I’ve seen in Beaufort,” Sutton said.

Some wind damage but mostly effects from storm surge combined with high tide. Dave Hardie, who moved to Beaufort a year ago, saw this firsthand.

“We had towels under all the doors – like that was going to do any good for us – but we were just hoping the water would stay out, which it did, so you know, the air conditioner flooded, all the yard furniture went down the street, but the house stayed dry,” Hardie said.

Despite the damage, everyone's certain that this coastal community will recover soon.

