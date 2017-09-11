Shots fired at 44 Truck Stop in Lexington Co.

Lexington County deputies are following a report of shots fired at the 44 Truck Stop in Leesville Monday night. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department Twitter)

Lexington County deputies are following a report of shots fired at the 44 Truck Stop in Leesville Monday night.

Based on the information gathered by deputies at the scene, located at 2120 Pond Branch Road, no one was injured and the incident will continue to be investigated.

"We have no reason to believe the shooting at the 44 Truck Stop is connected in any way to the incident on Devil's Backbone Rd.," deputies tweeted.

Shots fired at the 44 Truck Stop. Based on info we've gathered at the scene, nobody was struck. Our work on this case is ongoing. #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/hZZkEYIYwJ — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 12, 2017

Earlier on Monday, a suspect pointed a handgun at a Lexington County deputy on Devil's Backbone Road and fled the scene. There is still an active search for the suspect in that area.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.