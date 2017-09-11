Richland Co. house fire displaces homeowner and with 2 pets

Columbia Fire officials responded to a house fire on Monday that left one person without a home.

Fire crews responded to the home located on the 1600 block of Faraway Drive just before 2 p.m. Officials say flames and heavy smoke could be seen from the street.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the fire but one person was displaced along with their two pets.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal.

