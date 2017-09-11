Video of Irma's wrath shows Lake Murray dock falling apart, boat capsized

The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Columbia Fire officials responded to a house fire on Monday that left one person without a home.More >>
Irma's wrath caused quite a bit of damage to a dock at Lake Murray Monday afternoon.More >>
A source has confirmed to WIS that Lexington County deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened on 2100 Devils Backbone Road in Leesville.More >>
School districts in the Midlands are beginning to announce their decisions for school on Tuesday.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passes through the Midlands, high winds are causing widespread power outages, downed trees and structure damage.More >>
