Video of Irma's wrath shows Lake Murray dock falling apart, boat capsized

Irma's wrath caused quite a bit of damage to a dock at Lake Murray Monday afternoon.

Boats have capsized in Lake Murray after they break free in the high winds at Land's End in Lexington as docks collapse.

The video was sent to us by Ann and Wayne Smith from their front porch on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued wind advisories for the Midlands due to now-Tropical Storm Irma. The storm that wreaked havoc on a large part of Florida as a major hurricane continues to trek north.

Irma is expected to become a tropical depression as it weakens on Tuesday.

