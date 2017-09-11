UPDATE: Search to continue for man wanted for pointing gun at Lexington Co. deputy

A source has confirmed to WIS that Lexington County deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened on 2100 Devils Backbone Road in Leesville. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County Sheriff's deputies want to talk to a woman who flagged them down Monday as they continue to search for a man who pointed a gun at them.

The incident happened in 2100 Devils Backbone Road in Leesville off Hwy. 378 earlier Monday. Deputies said a suspicious person in the roadway pulled a handgun on a Lexington County deputy around 4:20 p.m.

"Deputy [was] flagged down by a citizen about a suspicious person. The deputy made contact w/ the subject in the 2100 block of Devil's Backbone Rd.," deputies tweeted. "After a brief encounter, the subject pulled a handgun and pointed it at the deputy who then fired his service weapon."

Deputies are trying to track down the woman who flagged down the deputy to ask her questions. If you know who she is, the Sheriff's Department would like you to call at 785-8230.

We've scheduled extra patrols overnight for the area around the incident location. #LCSDnews #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 12, 2017

Fortunately, the deputy was not struck, the sheriff's department confirmed.

Deputies said the suspect then fled into the woods. The subject is described as a black male in dark clothing, standing about 5'10" to 5'11" with a medium build.

Deputies are now looking for the woman who signaled a deputy to respond to the subject who is now being sought. They would like to speak with her as a part of their investigation.

We still need your help locating a woman who flagged our deputy down before the officer-involved shooting on Monday. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/XGhgu333cp — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 12, 2017

It is unknown if the subject was injured. Residents are urged to take precautions and consider this suspect armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with the suspect, you are asked to call 911.

The subject is described as a black male in dark clothing. About 5'10"-5'11" with a medium build. It is unknown if the subject was struck. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 11, 2017

SLED is also investigating.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.