UPDATE: Search for suspicious man who pointed gun at deputy concludes, still wanted by investigators

A source has confirmed to WIS that Lexington County deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened on 2100 Devils Backbone Road in Leesville. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

The suspicious man who pointed a gun at a Lexington County deputy has ended for the evening, but he remains sought by deputies.

The incident happened in 2100 Devils Backbone Road in Leesville off Hwy. 378 earlier Monday. Deputies said a suspicious person in the roadway pulled a handgun on a Lexington County deputy around 4:20 p.m.

"Deputy [was] flagged down by a citizen about a suspicious person. The deputy made contact w/ the subject in the 2100 block of Devil's Backbone Rd.," deputies tweeted. "After a brief encounter, the subject pulled a handgun and pointed it at the deputy who then fired his service weapon."

Fortunately, the deputy was not struck, the sheriff's department confirmed.

Deputies said the suspect then fled into the woods. A perimeter is now surrounding the wooded area with K-9 officers in pursuit of the suspect. The subject is described as a black male in dark clothing, standing about 5'10" to 5'11" with a medium build.

Latest from Sheriff Koon on officer-involved shooting on Devil's Backbone Road in Leesville. #LCSDnews #LESM pic.twitter.com/S0shlwQOs0 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 11, 2017

It is unknown if the subject was injured. Residents are urged to take precautions and consider this suspect armed and dangerous.

The subject is described as a black male in dark clothing. About 5'10"-5'11" with a medium build. It is unknown if the subject was struck. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 11, 2017

SLED is also investigating.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.