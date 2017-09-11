Deputies on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Leesville

A source has confirmed to WIS that Lexington County deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened on 2100 Devils Backbone Road in Leesville. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened on 2100 Devils Backbone Road in Leesville.

Deputies said a suspicious person pulled a handgun on a Lexington County deputy.

"Deputy [was] flagged down by a citizen about a suspicious person. The deputy made contact w/ the subject in the 2100 block of Devil's Backbone Rd.," deputies tweeted. "After a brief encounter, the subject pulled a handgun and pointed it at the deputy who then fired his service weapon."

After a brief encounter, the subject pulled a handgun and pointed it at the deputy who then fired his service weapon. #LCSDnews #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 11, 2017

We have a crew in-route and updates are forthcoming.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.