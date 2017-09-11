Midlands schools announce plans for class on Tuesday

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
School districts in the Midlands are beginning to announce their decisions for school on Tuesday.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passes through the Midlands, high winds are causing widespread power outages, downed trees and structure damage.More >>
The winds from Tropical Storm Irma are already starting to topple trees in parts of the Midlands.More >>
Columbia fire crews and other first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-77 southbound near the Shop Road exit.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
