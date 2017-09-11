Midlands schools announce plans for class on Tuesday

School districts in the Midlands are beginning to announce their decisions for school on Tuesday.

Most school districts that announced their schools would be closed on Monday because of now Tropical Storm Irma would re-open on Tuesday.

Announcements will be made below (list will continue to update throughout the evening):

Lexington District One: As a precaution, Lexington County School District One will delay the opening of school Tuesday, September 12, 2017, by two hours for all staff and students in 4-year-old full-day kindergarten classes and 5-year-old kindergarten through grade 12 classes in all attendance areas. Child development classes for 3-year-olds and 4-year-old half-day kindergarten classes will not meet.

As a precaution, Lexington County School District One will delay the opening of school Tuesday, September 12, 2017, by two hours for all staff and students in 4-year-old full-day kindergarten classes and 5-year-old kindergarten through grade 12 classes in all attendance areas. Child development classes for 3-year-olds and 4-year-old half-day kindergarten classes will not meet. Sumter School District: As of now, Sumter School District will open on a two-hour delay Tuesday, September 12. Stay tuned for updates as the storm progresses.

As of now, Sumter School District will open on a two-hour delay Tuesday, September 12. Stay tuned for updates as the storm progresses. Richland School District: Decision will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.