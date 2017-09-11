DPS: 1 killed in I-77 crash was Tropical Storm Irma-related

Columbia fire crews and other first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-77 southbound near the Shop Road exit. (Source: SCDOT)

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials say a man killed on Interstate 77 late Monday night is a Tropical Storm Irma-related death.

At a 10 a.m. news conference, DPS officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Zhen Tang from Florida.

That accident happened on I-77 near the Shop Road exit.

DPS officials say Tang was driving too fast for conditions.

Two lanes were closed while the crash was investigated. According to SCHP, the driver of an SUV from Savannah, collided with another southbound vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

