Crews on scene of fatal crash on I-77 SB near Shop Road

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
School districts in the Midlands are beginning to announce their decisions for school on Tuesday.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passes through the Midlands, high winds are causing widespread power outages, downed trees and structure damage.More >>
The winds from Tropical Storm Irma are already starting to topple trees in parts of the Midlands.More >>
Columbia fire crews and other first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-77 southbound near the Shop Road exit.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
