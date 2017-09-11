Crews on scene of fatal crash on I-77 SB near Shop Road

Columbia fire crews and other first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-77 southbound near the Shop Road exit. (Source: SCDOT)

Columbia fire crews and other first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-77 southbound near the Shop Road exit.

Two lanes are closed at this time. Commuters are urged to find another route.

Check back for more updates.

#TheCFD on scene of MVC entrapment w/ serious injury I77 SB prior to Shop Rd 2 lanes closed #scnews pic.twitter.com/eEOaGvWj3l — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 11, 2017

