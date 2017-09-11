1 killed in 2-car crash on I-77 SB as Irma rolled through the Midlands

Columbia fire crews and other first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-77 southbound near the Shop Road exit. (Source: SCDOT)

Two lanes were closed as the investigation was being investigated. According to SCHP, a driver, from Savannah, was driving a 2017 Lexus SUV collided with another driver, who has not been identified. The driver of the second vehicle became entrapped due to the collision and died. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

#TheCFD on scene of MVC entrapment w/ serious injury I77 SB prior to Shop Rd 2 lanes closed #scnews pic.twitter.com/eEOaGvWj3l — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 11, 2017

SC Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

