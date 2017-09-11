FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch issued for several Midland counties until 10pm

The National Weather Service has been issued for several Midlands and other South Carolina counties until 10 p.m.

The counties under tornado watch include: Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper, and Orangeburg counties until 10 p.m.

There are also wind advisories across South Carolina, with the strongest wind gusts expected through the next three to four hours, with wind gusts over 50 MPH.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking boaters to stay off the lakes due to the high winds.

Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware.

Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.

In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.