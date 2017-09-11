FIRST ALERT: Lake wind advisory for the Midlands continue, tornado watch expires

The National Weather Service has allowed the tornado watch for parts of the Midlands to expire.

The counties that were under a tornado watch include: Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper, and Orangeburg counties. The watch expired at 10 p.m.

Widespread wind advisories for most of the Midlands were also allowed to expire, but a lake wind advisory has been issued for large parts of the Midlands until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware.

Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.

In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

