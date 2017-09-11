Several flights canceled due to Irma's presence in SC

A handful of flights bother arriving and departing from Columbia Metropolitan Airport have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Irma's presence in Georgia and the Carolinas. (Source: Flight Aware)

The flights are either to and from Atlanta and Charlotte, CAE tweeted earlier Monday.

"Please check with your airline for flight status and rebooking info," the airport tweeted.

Some flights to/from Charlotte and Atlanta have canceled due to weather. Please check with your airline for flight status and rebooking info — ColumbiaAirportSC (@CAE_ColumbiaSC) September 11, 2017

The National Weather Service posted a time-lapse video of fast-moving Irma rolling over the airport.

Time lapse video from the Columbia Metro Airport #scwx pic.twitter.com/jldfvvrBOU — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 11, 2017

But air travelers are catching a break - a number of airlines are waiving fees to reschedule flights to travelers in states affected by Irma, including South Carolina. But read the fine print - conditions, including the airport, apply.

The flight tracking website Flight Aware has up-to-the-minute information on flights coming in and out of airports across the country.

