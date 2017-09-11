Several flights canceled due to Irma's presence in SC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Several flights canceled due to Irma's presence in SC

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A handful of flights bother arriving and departing from Columbia Metropolitan Airport have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Irma's presence in Georgia and the Carolinas.  (Source: Flight Aware) A handful of flights bother arriving and departing from Columbia Metropolitan Airport have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Irma's presence in Georgia and the Carolinas.  (Source: Flight Aware)
(WIS) -

A handful of flights bother arriving and departing from Columbia Metropolitan Airport have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Irma's presence in Georgia and the Carolinas. 

The flights are either to and from Atlanta and Charlotte, CAE tweeted earlier Monday. 

"Please check with your airline for flight status and rebooking info," the airport tweeted. 

The National Weather Service posted a time-lapse video of fast-moving Irma rolling over the airport. 

But air travelers are catching a break - a number of airlines are waiving fees to reschedule flights to travelers in states affected by Irma, including South Carolina. But read the fine print - conditions, including the airport, apply. 

The flight tracking website Flight Aware has up-to-the-minute information on flights coming in and out of airports across the country

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly