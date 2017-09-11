Irma's high winds cause structure damage, power outages in the Midlands

Live video from WIS News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WIS News is not airing a live newscast, you will see a replay of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back. Use the video scrub bar to enter into DVR mode to find the portion of the show you'd like to view. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player. Disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passes through the Midlands, high winds are causing widespread power outages, downed trees, and structure damage.

Winds are expected to reach tropical storm force in the Midlands throughout the afternoon and evening until Irma clears out of the area.

Already, an apartment building has been damaged by a fallen tree in Columbia and a tree has fallen on a home in Shandon.

In other areas, trees and power lines are down, power is out and traffic lights are not working.

You are reminded to stay away from storm-damaged areas, including damaged or downed trees and power lines to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms. Downed power lines may still be live.

Use caution if you're out on the roads Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. if you approach an intersection where the traffic lights are not working, treat it as a four-way stop.

As of the 2 p.m. Monday update, Irma's sustained winds are now coming in at 60 MPH with higher gusts as it travels north-northwest at 17 MPH.

Several tornado watches have been issued as a result of the storm, including one in Orangeburg County until 10 p.m.

A POTENTIAL TIMELINE OF EVENTS

12 p.m. to 11 p.m. -- Heavy rain and windy with gusts up to 50 MPH+

11 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday -- Rain and windy conditions will continue early, but the storm will clear out late Tuesday afternoon.

The situation in the Lowcountry is worse as thousands are without power, storm surge is hitting the coast and flooding is an issue. The battery in Charleston is being inundated with storm surge. Barrier islands remain evacuated.

In the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina, coastal flooding is taking place. Pawleys Island seeing significant road flooding before high tide; causeways closed. Flooded roads and wind damage are also prevalent in the Myrtle Beach area.

As of 2 p.m., 147,784 customers were without power in South Carolina. The largest numbers were in the Lowcountry, but Lexington and Richland Counties were also seeing outages.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain can be expected, with higher isolated amounts. So, flooding will be possible in urban areas and along our creeks, rivers, and streams. We don't expect Irma to linger over the area for several days.

Isolated tornadoes will also be a big threat during this event, especially on Monday. Tornadoes are possible with any tropical system. However, if parts of the area remain in the right northeast quadrant of the storm, the tornado threat would be high. Some tornadoes could develop Monday night as well, which would not be a good situation.

It's best to have your WIS First Alert Weather App on hand along with your NOAA Weather Radio for updates on severe weather.

