Massive tree falls outside Midlands area apartment complex owned by Gov. McMaster

The winds from Tropical Storm Irma are already starting to topple trees in parts of the Midlands.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a massive tree cracked and fell over on the 600 block of Henderson Street on Monday afternoon.

That tree fell as several residents inside a nearby apartment complex were still inside. No one appears to have been injured, but six to eight residents are now displaced as a result.

However, picking up after the tree appears to be a road problem now, as several of the tree's branches are strewn across the roadway.

No word on how long it will take to clean up the mess.

The building is owned by Governor Henry McMaster, who mentioned it during Monday's press conference from the Emergency Management Division.

The high winds have caused a number of downed trees and traffic lights across the Midlands. Here is what's happening around Columbia:

Downed tree areas: Woodlake Dr./Carter Hill Dr. Clark St./Florence St. 637 Henderson St. 403 King St. 1521 & 1531 Fairview Rd. Lyon St./Gervais St. Trenholm Rd./Gervais St. 133 Pond Oak Elmwood Ave. at I26 1300 Adger Rd. 3737 Devereaux Rd.

Intersections with traffic lights Out: Milwood Ave. and Devine St. Devine St. and Percival Rd.



The City of Columbia encourages citizens to use four-way stop methods at all intersections with traffic lights are out until further notice. If you notice a downed tree, limbs or a storm drain which is blocked by debris, please contact Customer Care at 545-3300. For emergencies, please call 911 and for non-emergencies, please call 803-252-2911.

