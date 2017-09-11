Massive tree falls outside Midlands area apartment complex

The winds from Tropical Storm Irma are already starting to topple trees in parts of the Midlands.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a massive tree cracked and fell over on the 600 block of Henderson Street on Monday afternoon.

That tree fell as several residents inside a nearby apartment complex were still inside. No one appears to have been injured, but six to eight residents are now displaced as a result.

However, picking up after the tree appears to be a road problem now, as several of the tree's branches are strewn across the roadway.

No word on how long it will take to clean up the mess.

