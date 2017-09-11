McMaster, EMD officials to hold 2 p.m. news conference on Irma

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to update state residents on the latest as the Palmetto State deals with the remnants of Tropical Storm Irma.

McMaster and officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division will hold that news conference at 2 p.m.

Currently, the outer bands of Irma are striking South Carolina, particularly in the Lowcountry where a tornado watch has been issued there until 2 p.m.

Parts of Charleston are also flooded out due to storm surge.

We'll carry this news conference live on-air, online, and on your mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.