NWS video shows Tropical Storm Irma's advance into Columbia

Tropical Storm Irma is now in the process of making its way into the Palmetto State, bringing rain and heavy winds to the area.

As of the 8 a.m. Monday update, Irma's sustained winds are now coming in at 70 MPH with higher gusts as it travels north-northwest at 18 MPH. The storm is forecast to continue to weaken as it moves through northern Florida and southwest Georgia Monday as a tropical storm.

Still, the storm is expected to bring showers and the potential for severe weather throughout the day.

The National Weather Service in Columbia has been preparing for the storm for several days, tweeting out regular updates on the potential of Irma. On Monday, weather officials tweeted out a time-lapse video as the storm entered Columbia.

Time lapse video from the Columbia Metro Airport #scwx pic.twitter.com/jldfvvrBOU — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 11, 2017

RELATED: See the latest forecast of Tropical Storm Irma in South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.