Hurricane Jose's newest track could put Southeast U.S. Coast in its crosshairs

The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
A source has confirmed to WIS that Lexington County deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened on 2100 Devils Backbone Road in Leesville.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
School districts in the Midlands are beginning to announce their decisions for school on Tuesday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passes through the Midlands, high winds are causing widespread power outages, downed trees and structure damage.More >>
The winds from Tropical Storm Irma are already starting to topple trees in parts of the Midlands.More >>
Columbia fire crews and other first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-77 southbound near the Shop Road exit.More >>
