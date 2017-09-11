Hurricane Jose's newest track could put southeast coast in its cross hairs

Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma is now in the process of making its way into the Palmetto State, bringing rain and heavy winds to the area.More >>
Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the track of Tropical Storm Irma after the storm slammed into the southwest Florida coast.More >>
